Leeds United And Sheffield Wednesday In Similar Predicament – Whites Legend

Eddie Gray believes Leeds United's forthcoming opponents Sheffield Wednesday are suffering from the same inconsistency which has derailed the Whites' season.



Leeds, who remained in 13th spot in the Championship table following their 2-2 draw with Reading at the weekend, started the season in spectacular fashion, winning five of their seven opening seven league games, while drawing the rest.











The Yorkshire giants even briefly went atop the Championship table before a run of poor form saw them drop out of the top six.



Although Leeds, who are currently 11 points adrift of the top six, have managed to go on a run at times, the club have failed to match their consistency level at the start of the season.





And Gray, who is expecting a tough clash against local rivals Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday, thinks the Owls are suffering from the same problem themselves.

“It will be a tough game against Sheffield Wednesday, it’s a local derby”, he said on LUTV.



“But if we analyse our season, there has been a lots of ups and downs.



“We had a good start, then we had a disappointing period and then we again bounced back and then there’s another disappointing period.



“That consistency is nowhere near which we showed at the start of the season.



“We’re not consistent enough and it’s the same with this team [Sheffield Wednesday] and that’s why they are in the position that they are in.



“And their form is not better than ours when you look at the table.”



Leeds have managed to win just one of their last 13 Championship outings, losing seven of those.

