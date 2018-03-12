Manchester United Ignite Interest In Juventus Midfielder But Bianconeri Not Keen To Sell

Follow @insidefutbol





Manchester United are showing interest in signing Blaise Matuidi from Juventus, but the Italian champions are expected to be reluctant sellers.



The Frenchman, who joined Juventus from Paris Saint-Germian last summer, has managed to make his mark with the Italian champions.











Matuidi has thus far made 36 appearances in all competitions for Juventus, scoring twice and setting up two more goals.



And according to Italian sports television channel Rai Sport, Manchester United have identified the 30-year-old as a possible summer recruit.





It is also believed that the Red Devils have been in contact with Matuidi’s agent Mino Raiola, even if Juventus consider the France international non-transferable.

Manchester United share a cordial relationship with Raiola, whose clients Romelu Lukaku, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic turn out for the Premier League giants.



Matuidi’s present contract with Juventus runs until 2020 and it remains to be seen if Manchester United manage to snare him away at the end of the season.

