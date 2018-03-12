XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

12/03/2018 - 12:41 GMT

Napoli Show Interest In Liverpool Goalkeeping Target

 




Napoli are showing an interest in signing Liverpool target Alisson from Roma in the summer.

The Brazilian goalkeeper’s future at Roma has been under the scanner over the last few months amidst suggestions that big clubs are looking to snare him away from the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the season.




Besides Liverpool, who have been heavily linked with making a move for Alisson to cure their goalkeeping problems next season, Real Madrid have also been credited with showing interest in the 25-year-old.

And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Roma’s Serie A rivals Napoli are also looking at the prospect of signing Alisson in the summer.
 


Napoli are in the market for a goalkeeper as they continue search for Pepe Reina’s successor, with the former Liverpool custodian set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Alisson, who has been in superb form in the present campaign, managing 15 clean sheets in 35 games in all competitions, is contracted with Roma until 2021.

It remains to be seen if Liverpool step up their chase for Alisson given the shorter transfer window Premier League clubs will have to work with in the summer.
 