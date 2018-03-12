Napoli Show Interest In Liverpool Goalkeeping Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Napoli are showing an interest in signing Liverpool target Alisson from Roma in the summer.



The Brazilian goalkeeper’s future at Roma has been under the scanner over the last few months amidst suggestions that big clubs are looking to snare him away from the Stadio Olimpico at the end of the season.











Besides Liverpool, who have been heavily linked with making a move for Alisson to cure their goalkeeping problems next season, Real Madrid have also been credited with showing interest in the 25-year-old.



And according to Italian daily Il Mattino, Roma’s Serie A rivals Napoli are also looking at the prospect of signing Alisson in the summer.





Napoli are in the market for a goalkeeper as they continue search for Pepe Reina’s successor, with the former Liverpool custodian set to leave the club at the end of the season.

Alisson, who has been in superb form in the present campaign, managing 15 clean sheets in 35 games in all competitions, is contracted with Roma until 2021.



It remains to be seen if Liverpool step up their chase for Alisson given the shorter transfer window Premier League clubs will have to work with in the summer.

