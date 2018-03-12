XRegister
06 October 2016

12/03/2018 - 21:41 GMT

Sevilla Star Warns Manchester United Ahead Of Champions League Tie

 




Sevilla defender Clement Lenglet has revealed that he and his team are going to give everything to get a result at Old Trafford and move through to the quarter-finals of the Champions League.

The Round of 16 tie is evenly poised after the first leg in Spain, where the two sides failed to find the back of the net.




And now it all rests on the second leg at Old Trafford on Tuesday night, where the Red Devils have been traditionally good, winning 12 of their 15 league matches at the ground this season.

Langlet, who has played for the full 90 minutes in all of Sevilla's Champions League matches so far apart from a clash against Liverpool, though insists that they will do everything they can to silence the home crowd and go on to reach the quarter-finals.
 


"I think we're ready for United", Lenglet said in an interview with COPE Sevilla.  

"We are going to give everything we have out on the field because, apart from it being a huge game, afterwards there is an international break and that will give us a chance to recover."

Sevilla are currently placed fifth in the Spanish league table, eleven points behind fourth placed Valencia.
 