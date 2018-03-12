West Ham Starlet Delighted To Put Injury Layoff Behind Him

Follow @insidefutbol





West Ham youngster Nathan Holland has revealed that he is looking to get back to his best as quickly as possible after a four-month injury layoff.



The 19-year-old has been out with a hamstring injury and only returned to action in Sunday's 1-0 Premier League 2 Division One defeat to Chelsea.











The starlet was given a pre-planned 60 minute outing in the match and was delighted with his overall performance against the Blues.



Giving an insight into his rehabilitation process, Holland said that the data coming out of his sprinting exercises had been good and now that it has all been channelled into a match scenario is good for him.





“When I’ve been sprinting all the data from training has been good, so to get back out there on the pitch now is great", Holland told his club's official website.

“It’s a great moment for me after working hard behind the scenes and hopefully I can just get fitter now and get back to my best."



The midfielder also took time to thank all the academy staff for assisting his recovery process and helping him get back to the pitch in perfectly healthy condition.



“When it first happened I was down about it, but I got over it as quickly as I could and worked hard.



"Thank you to Tom [Smith, Academy head of elite performance and sports medicine] and Matt [Bramhall, Academy strength and conditioning coach] for working hard with me and getting me back on the pitch feeling good."



The teenager was handed his senior debut in September in an EFL Cup win against Bolton Wanderers.

