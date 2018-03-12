When It Comes To Crunch – Leeds United Legend Can’t Complain About Whites’ League Placing

Follow @insidefutbol





Eddie Gray feels Leeds United’s present mid-table position is totally justified, following their performance in a 2-2 draw with Reading at the weekend and says Fulham or Middlesbrough would have won at the ground.



Despite Leeds falling behind to Jon Dadi Bodvarsson’s goal in the 16th minute, the Whites struck on either side of the half time break through Pontus Jansson and Pablo Hernandez to lead 2-1.











But Eunan O'Kane’s own-goal in the 58th minute meant Paul Heckingbottom’s team had to return home from the Madejski Stadium with just a solitary point.



The result left Leeds in 13th spot in the Championship table with 50 points from 37 games, 11 points adrift of the top six.





And Gray thinks Leeds’ draw coupled with the likes of Fulham, Middlesbrough and Cardiff City winning at the weekend shows that the Elland Road outfit do not deserve to be in the playoff spots as their rivals pick up points when they do not.

“Looking at that performance, we are where we should be in the league table – mid-table, that’s about it”, he said on LUTV.



“I don’t think we deserve to be in the top six.



“You look at the top six teams – Fulham won at Preston, Middlesbrough won, Cardiff City won.



“When it comes to the crunch, these teams win games and that’s the difference.



“When it comes to the crunch, we have not been able to take it a step further and win games.



“It is a decent result away from home, anywhere you go away from home and you pick up a point, it is a decent result, but a Fulham or a Middlesbrough would come here and pick the three points up.”



Leeds will next take on 17th-placed Sheffield Wednesday in a home league fixture on Saturday.

