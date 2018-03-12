Without My Team-Mates I’m Nothing – Tottenham Hotspur Star Shares Our Praise

Follow @insidefutbol





Heung-Min Son has insisted that he does not score goals just for himself, following his brace in Tottenham Hotspur’s 4-1 win over Bournemouth on Sunday.



Spurs, who headed into the game at the Vitality Stadium on the back of a disappointing 2-1 loss to Juventus in the Champions League, fell behind as early as the seventh minute, courtesy of Junior Stanislas’ goal.











Tottenham’s problems further increased as star striker Harry Kane had to be substituted due to an injury, but Dele Alli’s 35th minute strike meant that the north London outfit headed into the half-time break level.



Son then showcased his talent in the second half as he found the back of the net in the 62nd and the 87th minutes, with Serge Aurier rounding off the scoring in injury time.





And the South Korea international, who explained that he relishes wearing the Tottenham shirt every day, stated that his goals count for a lot more than his individual record.

“It’s not just about me, without my team-mates I’m nothing”, Son told Spurs TV, when asked how happy he was with his brace.



“The supporters, my team-mates, the coaching staff, they help me a lot.



“I don’t score goals only for myself, I score goals for the supporters and for my country.



“I really enjoy wearing the Tottenham shirt every day.”



Son has been in sublime form in the current campaign, finding the back of the net 18 times in 43 appearances in all competitions.

