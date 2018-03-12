You’ll Be Able To See The Football – Spurs Legend Compares New Stadium To West Ham’s Ground

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts expects Spurs' new stadium to be miles better than West Ham United's London Stadium home.



Spurs have released the season ticket prices at their new stadium, with prices ranging from £795 to £1,995.











Tottenham have ensured their new stadium will keep fans as close as possible to the pitch, with the front rows of each stand varying from between 4.9m to 7.9m from the touchline.



And responding to a comment detailing how much Spurs will charge, Roberts took a pop at West Ham's London Stadium, which has been criticised for the distance fans are from the pitch; the London Stadium is also used for athletics.





Roberts wrote on Twitter: "At least you will be able to see the football.