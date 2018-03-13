XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/03/2018 - 15:28 GMT

Bundesliga Outfit Unlikely To Want To Keep Liverpool Loanee

 




Divock Origi is set to return to Liverpool in the summer as Wolfsburg are unlikely to attempt to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.

The striker joined the Bundesliga outfit last summer on a season-long loan deal and there was talk the club could look to snap him on permanent move after a promising start.




However, things have gone south rapidly for Origi in Germany and has scored just once in the league for Wolfsburg since the turn of the year and has frustrated the club hierarchy.

Origi was hauled off before half time in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 defeat to Hoffenheim at the weekend and his time at the Bundesliga club is hurtling towards its end game.
 


According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Wolfsburg are not likely to approach Liverpool to sign Origi on a permanent deal and he will return to Merseyside in the summer at the end of his loan stint.  

Origi struggled to feature in Jurgen Klopp’s plans at the start of the season and he is unlikely to be guaranteed any playing time once the new campaign starts in August.

His current deal with the Reds expires next year and Liverpool are not likely to offer him a new contract any time soon.

A good World Cup could revive his fortunes but for the moment he is the fourth choice striker in the Belgium set-up.
 