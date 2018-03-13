Bundesliga Outfit Unlikely To Want To Keep Liverpool Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Divock Origi is set to return to Liverpool in the summer as Wolfsburg are unlikely to attempt to sign him on a permanent deal at the end of the season.



The striker joined the Bundesliga outfit last summer on a season-long loan deal and there was talk the club could look to snap him on permanent move after a promising start.











However, things have gone south rapidly for Origi in Germany and has scored just once in the league for Wolfsburg since the turn of the year and has frustrated the club hierarchy.



Origi was hauled off before half time in Wolfsburg’s 3-0 defeat to Hoffenheim at the weekend and his time at the Bundesliga club is hurtling towards its end game.





According to Belgian daily Het Laatste Nieuws, Wolfsburg are not likely to approach Liverpool to sign Origi on a permanent deal and he will return to Merseyside in the summer at the end of his loan stint.

Origi struggled to feature in Jurgen Klopp’s plans at the start of the season and he is unlikely to be guaranteed any playing time once the new campaign starts in August.



His current deal with the Reds expires next year and Liverpool are not likely to offer him a new contract any time soon.



A good World Cup could revive his fortunes but for the moment he is the fourth choice striker in the Belgium set-up.

