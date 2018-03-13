XRegister
13/03/2018 - 16:14 GMT

Didn’t Expect To Be In Starting Line-Up So Soon, Rangers New Boy Admits

 




Rangers new boy Greg Docherty has admitted that he did not think he would be able to break into the Gers’ starting line-up so quickly.

The midfielder, who joined Rangers from Hamilton Academical on a four-and-a-half-year deal in January, has thus far made nine appearances in all competitions for the Scottish giants.




Docherty’s first three appearances for Rangers came off the bench before he started in the Light Blues’ 6-1 triumph over Ayr United in a Scottish Cup game on 11th February.

The 21-year-old has since started all of Rangers’ games, including their 3-2 loss to Celtic at Ibrox last Sunday.
 


And Docherty, who conceded that he was not expecting to be part of Rangers’ starting eleven so soon, went on to add that he is aware he has to continue playing well in order to remain in the team, given the Gers’ solid squad depth.

“Yeah absolutely”, he said on Rangers TV, when asked if he thinks his life is going better than expected at Ibrox.

“I didn’t think I would be in the starting line-up so soon.

“I’m relishing it. I always knew that chances would come and I think I’ve taken my chances.

“I want to keep on going and keep pushing as we have an experienced squad with a lot of good players, who aren’t even playing at the moment.

“So I’ve got to keep playing well to stay in the team.”

Docherty, who is a product of Hamilton Academical’s youth system, turned out 109 times for the club, netting eight times and providing 13 assists.
 