06 October 2016

13/03/2018 - 15:15 GMT

He Tells Us When To Go Forward And When To Go Back – Rangers Star On Team-Mates' Instructions

 




Rangers midfielder Greg Docherty has revealed that his team-mate Russell Martin tells him and Sean Goss when to go forward and when to get back.

Both Docherty and Goss joined Rangers during the January window; while the former was snapped up from Hamilton Academical on a four-and-a-half-year deal, Goss was roped in on a loan deal from Queens Park Rangers.




The duo have struck up a nice partnership while playing as holding midfielders, with either Docherty or Goss venturing forward one at a time to help in attack.

And Docherty explained that it is actually Martin who barks instructions to him and Goss regarding when to stay back and when to move forward to join his side’s attacks; the defender himself is also a January signing for Rangers, having joined the Scottish giants on loan from Norwich City.
 


“A lot of it comes from Russell Martin behind us”, Docherty told Rangers TV, when asked about how he and Goss coordinate to fall back or join attacking movements.

“He will tell us when to go, then I can venture forward and then I get a shout to come back and sometimes I keep going forward and Goss gets the shout to come back.

“Obviously it’s great playing with guys like Russell behind us, he’s a very experienced guy and it can’t get better.

“I’m loving playing at the moment, it’s kind of a new role for me.

“But I’m relishing it and I think I’m doing pretty well and if I can keep getting up the pitch and help provide goals then I’m happy.”

Docherty has so far made nine appearances in all competitions for Rangers, setting up two goals.
 