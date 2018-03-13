He’s Top Player, He’ll Get Better – Former Manchester United Star On Red Devil

Follow @insidefutbol





David May has insisted that Victor Lindelof’s quality on the ball makes him an excellent defender for a club such as Manchester United.



Manchester United paid big money to snare the Swede away from Benfica last summer, but the 23-year-old has enjoyed an up and down first season at Old Trafford.











Jose Mourinho did say earlier in the campaign that Lindelof will take time to adapt to English football and the Swede has been used a lot more in the Champions League by the Manchester United boss.



The Premier League giants are believed to be keen to add a centre-back to their squad in the summer and Barcelona’s Samuel Umtiti is said to be on their radar at the moment.





However, May believes Lindelof has a future at Manchester United as he expects him to improve further and he stressed that the Swede’s quality on the ball makes him an essential commodity in the squad.

Speaking about Manchester United signing a new defender in the summer, the former Red Devil said on MUTV’s Paddy Crerand Show: “I like Victor.



“He is the best centre half on the ball and when you play for United you need someone who is good on the ball.



“And of course he is going to get better, he’s a top player.”



Despite an up and down campaign, Lindelof has made 24 appearances in all competitions for Manchester United.



Lindelof was an unused substitute in Manchester United's 2-1 home defeat against Sevilla in the Champions League on Tuesday night.

