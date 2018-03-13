XRegister
13/03/2018 - 22:37 GMT

He’s Very Underrated – Tottenham Hotspur Star Lauds Team-Mate

 




Tottenham Hotspur full-back Danny Rose believes that his team-mate Heung-Min Son is a hugely underrated player, with people failing to see his attitude on a day-to-day basis.

The South Korean has been in amazing form for the Lilywhites this season and has added to the scoresheet 18 times in 43 appearances this season. In between the forward has also set up nine goals for his team-mates.




Son's team-mate though believes that there is more to the 25-year-old than his goals and his contribution to the squad goes hugely unnoticed.

And Rose says what makes Son even more popular among his team-mates is the fact that has a very lively attitude and no matter whether he is playing or not he always maintains that.
 


"Sonny is very underrated", Rose told his club's official website.  

"Goals aside, people don’t get to see his attitude on a day-to-day basis.

"He’s always bubbly whether or not he plays and he deserves all the plaudits.

“He’s now closing in on 20 goals again in all competitions and that’s something to be delighted with – we’re all delighted for him and long may it continue!”

Son has been heavily praised by a number of his team-mates and manager Mauricio Pochettino in recent days after his good displays.
 