Man Utd Legend Warns Man City Next Season Will Be Tougher

Manchester United legend Paddy Crerand has insisted that Manchester City will find life a lot tough next season.



Manchester City are 16 points ahead of the rest of the pack in the Premier League and could confirm they are champions of England next month in the derby against Manchester United.











Many have already backed Pep Guardiola and his side to dominate the Premier League next term as well and potentially dominate English football for a few years to come.



However, Crerand is not so sure and stressed that Manchester City will find it harder to get going next season as he believes everyone is now aware of their quality.





He feels Guardiola and his team will need to play even better to emulate this season’s results and performances in the 2018/19 campaign.

The Manchester United legend said on MUTV’s Paddy Crerand Show: “City will have a more difficult time next this season than this season because everybody knows them now.



“They are going to find it more difficult.



“They will have play even better to beat teams than they have this year.”



Manchester City defeated Stoke City 2-0 on Monday night and are next in action after the international break on 31st March against Everton.

