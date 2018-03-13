XRegister
13/03/2018 - 16:02 GMT

Michy Batshuayi Coy On Future Despite Dortmund Loan Success

 




Michy Batshuayi has conceded that he is happy at Borussia Dortmund at the moment, but remained coy on his long term future.

The Belgian joined Dortmund from Chelsea in January on a loan deal with the German club not reserving any option to sign the striker on a permanent deal in the summer.




Batshuayi has been a revelation since joining Dortmund and has scored seven goals in nine appearances in all competitions, including a last minute winner against Eintracht Frankfurt at the weekend.

Dortmund have been keen to sign him on a permanent deal but during negotiations with Chelsea in January it was made clear to them the Premier League giants are unwilling to cut ties with Batshuayi completely.
 


The striker admits that he is happy at the moment but conceded that it is up to the two clubs to come to an agreement over his future at Dortmund in the summer.  

“I’m feeling very good here at the moment”, the striker told Bild when asked about potentially joining Dortmund on a permanent deal.

“But that’s something between Dortmund and Chelsea.”

It has been claimed that Dortmund are aware that a bid of around €60m could tempt Chelsea into selling Batshuayi at the end of the season.
 