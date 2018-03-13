Monaco Ready To Rival Liverpool For Serie A Star

Follow @insidefutbol





Monaco are prepared to make a summer move for Liverpool goalkeeping target Alisson and are already readying an offer.



The goalkeeper has been on the shortlist of a number of big European clubs after a fine season at Roma, which has led to speculation over his future at the Stadio Olimpico.











Roma are keen to hold on to him and are reportedly prepared to offer him a more lucrative contract to continue, but for the moment his future at the club is under the scanner.



Alisson has been on Liverpool’s radar as they look to sign a goalkeeper in the summer and the Brazilian is also believed to be in the sights of European champions Real Madrid.





And it has been claimed that he is also courting interest from France as according to Tuttosport, Monaco are prepared to make an offer for the player in the summer.

It has been suggested that the club from the Principality are ready to slap in a bid worth €30m and are also prepared to offer him a contract worth €3.5m per year.



The projected offer from Monaco is much less than Roma’s €50m valuation of the player.



The Giallorossi are continuing to work on a new contract for Alisson and are not likely to include a release clause in the fresh terms.

