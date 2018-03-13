XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/03/2018 - 18:41 GMT

Paul Pogba On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Sevilla Confirmed

 




Fixture: Manchester United vs Sevilla
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Manchester United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Sevilla at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.

The first leg ended in a 0-0 draw in Spain, leaving the tie delicately poised this evening.




Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho names David de Gea in goal, while at the back he picks Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young as full-backs, with Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling in the centre.

Further up the pitch, Mourinho goes with Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini, with Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford supporting Romelu Lukaku.

If Mourinho needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has options including Juan Mata and Paul Pogba.

 


Manchester United Team vs Sevilla

De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young, Matic, Fellaini, Sanchez, Rashford, Lingard, Lukaku

Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Mata, McTominay, Pogba, Martial
 