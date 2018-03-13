Paul Pogba On Bench – Manchester United Team vs Sevilla Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Manchester United vs Sevilla

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Manchester United have announced their starting eleven and substitutes to lock horns with Sevilla at Old Trafford in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie.



The first leg ended in a 0-0 draw in Spain, leaving the tie delicately poised this evening.











Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho names David de Gea in goal, while at the back he picks Antonio Valencia and Ashley Young as full-backs, with Eric Bailly and Chris Smalling in the centre.



Further up the pitch, Mourinho goes with Nemanja Matic and Marouane Fellaini, with Jesse Lingard, Alexis Sanchez and Marcus Rashford supporting Romelu Lukaku.



If Mourinho needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where he has options including Juan Mata and Paul Pogba.



Manchester United Team vs Sevilla



De Gea, Valencia, Bailly, Smalling, Young, Matic, Fellaini, Sanchez, Rashford, Lingard, Lukaku



Substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Lindelof, Mata, McTominay, Pogba, Martial

