Inside Futbol

06 October 2016

13/03/2018 - 16:10 GMT

Rangers Loanee Concedes He Might Not Return To Ibrox

 




Rangers loanee Ryan Hardie has revealed that there is a possibility of him not turning out for the Light Blues next season.

The young striker, who struggled for game time at Rangers in the present campaign, joined Scottish Championship outfit Livingston on a loan deal in January.




Hardie has been in fine form for the Lions, scoring five goals in seven appearances in all competitions and propelling his new employers into second spot in the league table.

And the 20-year-old, whose present contract with Rangers is set to expire in the summer, explained that although he would like to sign a new deal with the Gers, he is also open to the idea of plying his trade elsewhere next season.
 


“This is the last few months of my deal so hopefully coming here I can either prove myself to get another contract at Rangers or it opens other options, so I just need to see what happens”, Hardie was quoted as saying by the Evening Times.

“There’s things going on behind the scenes but I just concentrate on doing what I’m doing at the minute.”

Hardie, who is a product of Rangers’ youth system, has also had loan spells at Raith Rovers and St. Mirren.

The starlet was named the Scottish Championship player of the month for February, owing to his four goals for Livingston last month.
 