Sevilla Goalkeeper Eyeing Historic Night At Old Trafford

Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico is eyeing making history at Old Trafford tonight against Manchester United in the Champions League.



Manchester United remain favourites to go through to the last eight of the competition, but a 0-0 draw in Spain in the first leg has very much kept Sevilla in the tie.











Jose Mourinho’s men will need to win the game as a scored draw will put Sevilla through on away goals and Rico admits that the squad are eagerly waiting to take the pitch at Old Trafford.



Sevilla have never been to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the goalkeeper admits it would be a historic moment for the club if they manage to cause an upset against Manchester United.





Rico said in a press conference: “Both for Sevilla and me personally it’s an important and special match.

“To achieve qualification would be historic for the club. We are looking forward to the match with all our enthusiasm.”



Rico is also looking forward to playing at Old Trafford and admits that the stadium is an iconic symbol of world football.



He added: “The stadium is a symbol in world football.



“It’s amazing and I have always dreamed of playing here.”

