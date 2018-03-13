XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/03/2018 - 15:03 GMT

Sevilla Goalkeeper Eyeing Historic Night At Old Trafford

 




Sevilla goalkeeper Sergio Rico is eyeing making history at Old Trafford tonight against Manchester United in the Champions League.

Manchester United remain favourites to go through to the last eight of the competition, but a 0-0 draw in Spain in the first leg has very much kept Sevilla in the tie.




Jose Mourinho’s men will need to win the game as a scored draw will put Sevilla through on away goals and Rico admits that the squad are eagerly waiting to take the pitch at Old Trafford.

Sevilla have never been to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and the goalkeeper admits it would be a historic moment for the club if they manage to cause an upset against Manchester United.
 


Rico said in a press conference: “Both for Sevilla and me personally it’s an important and special match.  

“To achieve qualification would be historic for the club. We are looking forward to the match with all our enthusiasm.”

Rico is also looking forward to playing at Old Trafford and admits that the stadium is an iconic symbol of world football.

He added: “The stadium is a symbol in world football.

“It’s amazing and I have always dreamed of playing here.”
 