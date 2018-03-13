These Games Best To Play – Sheffield Wednesday Star Wants Full Points Against Leeds United

Follow @insidefutbol





Sheffield Wednesday defensive midfielder Joey Pelupessy has insisted that his side would like nothing more than to head into the international break on the back of a win over Leeds United at the weekend.



The Owls, who drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers last Saturday to put an end to their five-game losing streak in all competitions, presently find themselves in 17th spot in the Championship table with 38 points from 37 games, four places and 12 points behind their Yorkshire rivals Leeds.











The Whites too have been in the midst of poor form lately, having managed to win just one of their last 13 league outings, losing seven of those.



And Pelupessy, who joined the Championship outfit from Dutch side Heracles Almelo in January, explained that Sheffield Wednesday would love to bag the full three points at Elland Road on Saturday before heading into the international break.





“I’m looking forward to it, in my opinion these are the best games to play”, Pelupessy told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.

“Hopefully I am going to play.



“It’s another big game again, it’s difficult at the moment but we stick together and keep fighting.



“If you work hard and fight for each other, the results and points will come.



“We would like nothing more than to go into the next break with those three points."



Sheffield Wednesday thrashed Leeds 3-0 in the corresponding fixture at Hillsborough earlier in the season.

