XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

13/03/2018 - 15:06 GMT

These Games Best To Play – Sheffield Wednesday Star Wants Full Points Against Leeds United

 




Sheffield Wednesday defensive midfielder Joey Pelupessy has insisted that his side would like nothing more than to head into the international break on the back of a win over Leeds United at the weekend.

The Owls, who drew 1-1 with Bolton Wanderers last Saturday to put an end to their five-game losing streak in all competitions, presently find themselves in 17th spot in the Championship table with 38 points from 37 games, four places and 12 points behind their Yorkshire rivals Leeds.




The Whites too have been in the midst of poor form lately, having managed to win just one of their last 13 league outings, losing seven of those.

And Pelupessy, who joined the Championship outfit from Dutch side Heracles Almelo in January, explained that Sheffield Wednesday would love to bag the full three points at Elland Road on Saturday before heading into the international break.
 


“I’m looking forward to it, in my opinion these are the best games to play”, Pelupessy told Sheffield Wednesday’s official site.

“Hopefully I am going to play.

“It’s another big game again, it’s difficult at the moment but we stick together and keep fighting.

“If you work hard and fight for each other, the results and points will come.

“We would like nothing more than to go into the next break with those three points."

Sheffield Wednesday thrashed Leeds 3-0 in the corresponding fixture at Hillsborough earlier in the season.
 