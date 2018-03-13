This Is What’s Stopped Us Being Closer To Man City – Former Man Utd Defender

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Manchester United defender David May believes a poor Christmas period has cost the Red Devils dearly in the league this season, but feels they are still having a great campaign.



Manchester United tightened their grip on second position in the league with their win over Liverpool at the weekend but they are still 16 points behind league leaders Manchester City.











Pep Guardiola’s side could potentially confirm their status as champions of England with a win in the derby against Manchester United at the Etihad next month.



May admits Manchester City have been the truly outstanding side in the Premier League this season and deserve all the accolades they have been receiving.





However, he feels the gap between the two Manchester sides could have been much closer had Jose Mourinho’s men not suffered a dip in form during the festive period.

May said on MUTV’s Paddy Crerand Show: “I think Manchester City have been exceptional, but it’s the games we drew.



“We had a poor Christmas, drew games against Leicester, Southampton and Burnley.



“They have been terrific, but if we had converted some of those draws into wins [Manchester United would have been closer]. There were just too many of them.



“But sometimes you have got to hold your hands up, they really have been exceptional.”



However, he believes Manchester United fans should have a lot to celebrate about the current campaign as they have made visible progress in England and in Europe.



“We are two games away from quarter-finals of the Champions League and semi-finals of the FA Cup and we are second in the league.



“People are still moaning, but they do every year.”

