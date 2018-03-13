Tried To Be Aggressive And Intense – Jose Mourinho Reacts As Man Utd Exit Champions League

Jose Mourinho insists his Manchester United side tried to be intense and aggressive against Sevilla, after they were knocked out of the Champions League by the Spanish outfit 2-1 on aggregate.
A 0-0 draw in the first leg in Spain left the tie delicately poised heading into the clash at Old Trafford, but Mourinho's men were tipped to have enough to progress.
But Mourinho's men failed to put Sevilla under consistent pressure, though Sergio Rico was in good form to keep out efforts from Marouane Fellaini and Jesse Lingard.
Wissam Ben Yedder, on off the bench, put Sevilla ahead in the 74th minute, while he then had Manchester United in all sorts of trouble as he netted his second four minutes later.
The Red Devils pushed to get back into the game, needing three goals, and Romelu Lukaku did pull one back with a shot seven minutes from the end.
It was not followed by more goals though and Mourinho's side slipped out of the Champions League at the last 16 stage.
Mourinho says his side tried to make the running, but Sevilla began to control the game after Manchester United failed to make the breakthrough.
He told BT Sport: "I think the first goal was always going to be important, not just because of the first leg result, but also the profile of the match.
"We tried to be aggressive and intense from the first minute. We didn't score and Sevilla progressively kept the ball, and they controlled the game well.
"We had good chances to score, but they scored one goal and from that moment everything became much more emotional. The second goal made it impossible.
"We had good periods, we didn't have great control over the game, but I can't say there was anything wrong with my players and their intention to play."
And Mourinho has now shifted his players' focus, being keen to put the European disappointment behind them.
"That's football, we lost, but tomorrow is another day and Saturday is another match.
"I'm pleased the players aren't hiding their sadness, but we have no time for drama."