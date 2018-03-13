Tried To Be Aggressive And Intense – Jose Mourinho Reacts As Man Utd Exit Champions League

Follow @insidefutbol





Jose Mourinho insists his Manchester United side tried to be intense and aggressive against Sevilla, after they were knocked out of the Champions League by the Spanish outfit 2-1 on aggregate.



A 0-0 draw in the first leg in Spain left the tie delicately poised heading into the clash at Old Trafford, but Mourinho's men were tipped to have enough to progress.











But Mourinho's men failed to put Sevilla under consistent pressure, though Sergio Rico was in good form to keep out efforts from Marouane Fellaini and Jesse Lingard.



Wissam Ben Yedder, on off the bench, put Sevilla ahead in the 74th minute, while he then had Manchester United in all sorts of trouble as he netted his second four minutes later.





The Red Devils pushed to get back into the game, needing three goals, and Romelu Lukaku did pull one back with a shot seven minutes from the end.