You’ll Get Another Chance, Rangers Legend Tells Gers Star

Rangers legend Colin Stein believes that striker Alfredo Morelos will get his chance to prove himself after a disappointing showing against rivals Celtic.



The Colombian squandered multiple opportunities to find the back of the net on Sunday as his side lost the Old Firm clash 3-2 and thus conceded the opportunity to narrow the gap at the top of the table.











Stein, who played for the Gers in two spells between 1968 and 1972 and then again from 1975 to 1978, insists that it is all part of the game and it is in the nature of strikers to come back for more.



With two huge games coming up over the course of the next one-and-a-half months, in the form of Kilmarnock in the league and Celtic again in the Scottish Cup, Stein believes that chances will come for Morelos to prove himself yet again.





“It is another big game against Kilmarnock because they are playing well and obviously we have got the semi-final against Celtic coming up as well. These are big games for him to prove himself", Stein was quoted as saying by the Herald Scotland.

“I think the manager will have a word with him and make sure he is in the right frame of mind. It is only natural that he will speak to him.”



Morelos was subject to a multi-million pound bid from Chinese side Beijing Renhe in January, but the Gers rejected the offer.



He has so far appeared in 35 games for Rangers and has scored 17 goals.

