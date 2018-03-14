Aren’t You Paid Big Money To Take Man Utd Forward – Tottenham Legend Blasts Jose Mourinho

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur legend Graham Roberts has advised Jose Mourinho to stop making excuses following Manchester United’s Champions League exit.



A 2-1 defeat to Sevilla at Old Trafford meant Manchester United had to suffer a shock elimination from this season’s Champions League at the Round of 16 stage.











However, Mourinho did not endear himself to the Manchester United fans when he recalled that he was the opposition manager when the Red Devils suffered similar results in the competition in years gone by.



The Manchester United manager sought to underplay the importance of being knocked out of Europe’s elite competition, but many fans were turned off by his comments.





Mourinho has continued to receive scathing criticism for his post-match words and Roberts has joined the party, saying the Portuguese is being paid big money to help Manchester United progress in competitions such as the Champions League.

“Did I hear it right on Sky Sports News Mourinho saying that Manchester United are used to getting knocked out at the last 16 stage”, Roberts took to Twitter and wrote.



“Is he employed and paid a lot money to get them to the final not get knocked out by Seville.”



Following their Champions League exit, the FA Cup quarter-final against Brighton on Saturday evening has become even more important for Manchester United as it is the only competition they can win this season.

