Arsenal Goalkeeping Target Not First Choice For Napoli In Summer

Arsenal target Bernd Leno is a not a priority for Napoli as they seek a replacement for goalkeeper Pepe Reina in the summer.



Reina is set to leave Napoli on a free transfer at the end of the season and has already undergone a medical with AC Milan ahead of the opening of the transfer window.











Napoli are seeking a replacement for the Spaniard and there were suggestions that the club have identified Bayer Leverkusen’s Leno as the man to replace Reina with.



Arsenal have also been interested in the Germany international and his €25m release clause has made him a hot property in the market ahead of the summer.





However, Napoli have their fingers dipped in other pies as well and it has been claimed that Leno is not the priority goalkeeping target for the San Paolo outfit.

According to Italian sports daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Genoa’s Mattia Perin has been identified as Napoli’s top target for the number one jersey at the San Paolo.



The Serie A giants are expected to make a move for Perin soon and the Italian goalkeeper is also believed to be keen on a move to Napoli.



Should they failed to land the 25-year-old, Napoli will turn their attention towards Leverkusen’s Leno.

