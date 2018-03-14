Arsene Wenger Keen For Jack Wilshere To Continue With Arsenal

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsene Wenger has insisted that nothing has changed from Arsenal’s side regarding Jack Wilshere’s contract and the club still want him to continue at the Emirates.



Wilshere’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season and his representatives have been locked in talks with the Gunners over a new deal.











However, the negotiations have not moved along smoothly and there are suggestions that Arsenal have offered a highly incentivised contact to the midfielder with a lower basic wage compared to his current deal.



Wilshere is yet to put pen to paper on the deal and is attracting interest from elsewhere.





Wenger stressed that from the club’s side nothing has changed and the Arsenal boss insisted that he wants Wilshere to continue be part of the club and play a role in their future.

The Arsenal boss said in a press conference when asked about Wilshere’s contract: “On my side, nothing has changed.



“I don’t know. Jack will be free at the end of the season, we have made a proposal, I want him to stay and be linked with the club in the future.



“That is my desire and I hope he will do it.”



Everton and West Ham have their eyes on Wilshere and he has been linked with a move to Italy with Juventus and AC Milan said to be keen.

