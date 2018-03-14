XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/03/2018 - 13:22 GMT

Don’t Let Celtic Defeat Derail Everything, Graeme Murty Tells Rangers Stars

 




Rangers boss Graeme Murty has urged his charges to respond strongly against Kilmarnock on Saturday, following their disappointing 3-2 loss to Celtic last weekend.

The Gers, who headed into the Old Firm derby on the back of a six-game winning run in all competitions, put in a commendable effort against the Scottish champions at Ibrox.




But Brendan Rodgers’ team ultimately had the last laugh, despite the Hoops trailing twice in the game and playing with a man fewer for over 30 minutes.

And Murty, who called on Rangers to show a strong response by beating Kilmarnock at the weekend, feels his side still have a lot to play for in the present campaign.
 


“We can’t afford one negative to derail everything”, he told Rangers TV.

“Every mark of a team is how they respond and I have a task to lift the boys up, but they also have a task to make sure come Saturday we’re right back at the top of our game, we’re right back at the top of our intensity.

“And we go and get a proper result to show it doesn’t continue because we don’t want it to.

“I said before the game that this one game won’t decide our season and it’s our job to make sure we finish the season strongly.

“There are still lots and lots to play for, there are still lots of games ahead of us that we have to compete in the manner we’ve done since Christmas.”

Rangers, who remain in second spot in the league table, have managed to reach the semi-finals of the Scottish Cup, where they will once again lock horns with Celtic next month.

The Light Blues have been in good form in recent months, having lost just two of the 11 matches they played in all competitions after the winter break.
 