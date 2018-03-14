Don’t Listen To Them – Rangers Boss Graeme Murty Issues Instruction To Squad

Follow @insidefutbol





Graeme Murty has insisted that Rangers have to ensure that outside opinion after the Old Firm derby loss against Celtic last weekend does not in any way creep into the dressing room.



The Gers headed into the game at Ibrox with optimism, having won their previous six outings in all competitions.











But despite taking the lead twice and having a man advantage for the majority of the second half, Rangers succumbed to a 3-2 loss against their arch-rivals Celtic.



And Murty explained that while everyone can have their own opinion about Rangers’ performance in the Old Firm derby, the manager stated that his charges should not be influenced by those outside judgements.





The 43-year-old went on to add that Rangers are aware how far they have come this season, irrespective of the loss against Celtic.

“That’s our challenge, we have to make sure that as a group, we don’t allow the noise outside to come inside”, Murty told Rangers TV, when asked how he will deal with the Old Firm derby defeat.



“I’ve told the players that every single man and his dog who has on opinion or who is an expert can write in their columns and say all the things we didn’t do and I didn’t do – that I needed to change this and I needed to do that.



“That’s fine, no problem, I’ll take their advice on board and reflect on it.



“But we have to ensure that this group stays strong and all of that noise that is outside, can stay right outside because we know the distance we have come and we know the progression that we have made.”



Rangers will next face fifth-placed Kilmarnock in a home Scottish Premiership fixture on Saturday.

