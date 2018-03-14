Europa League Level Higher Than Ever Insists Arsene Wenger

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal boss Arsene Wenger believes this season’s Europa League is being played at a different level because of quality of the teams still involved in the competition.



With a finish in the top four looking highly unlikely, Arsenal’s route back to next season’s Champions League lies in them winning the Europa League at the end of the campaign.











The Gunners took a firm step towards the quarter-finals of the competition when they beat AC Milan 2-0 at the San Siro last week in the first leg of their last 16 tie.



However, with teams such as Atletico Madrid and Borussia Dortmund still involved, Arsenal’s passage to Europa League glory is expected to be tough.





Wenger conceded that this season’s competition is much tougher than previous seasons because of the quality of the teams who are still involved in the Europa League.

The Frenchman wants to play Champions League football, but feels his men need to first prove their mettle against tough teams in the second tier competition of European football.



Wenger said in a press conference: “I want to be in the Champions League.



“The Europa League is very strong this year. Look at Milan, Dortmund and Atletico Madrid. [There are] many good teams, even some of the good French sides.



“This competition is at a higher level than ever.”



Asked if the quality of the teams involved runs against Arsenal’s chances of winning the trophy, he said: “Anything can run against you we just have to produce a performance that is expected from us.



“The competition is very tight.”

