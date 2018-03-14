Injuries Killed My First Season At Leeds United, Laments Whites Summer Signing

Follow @insidefutbol





Caleb Ekuban believes injuries killed his first season with Leeds United, with the striker enduring two spells on the sidelines in the present campaign.



The 23-year-old, who joined Leeds from Chievo Verona last summer, missed three months of action with a foot injury in the early parts of the season.











Ekuban returned to action in mid-November before enduring a similar injury at Queens Park Rangers on 12th December which sidelined him for a further two months.



The striker, who has been featuring regularly since February, has thus far managed to clock up just 593 minutes over 13 appearances in all competitions, scoring once, with his goal coming in a 4-1 win over Port Vale in an EFL Cup game in August.





And Ekuban insisted that the two injuries personally finished his first season at Elland Road.

“It has been tough, but it’s all about learning and growing”, he told LUTV, when asked to describe his first season with Leeds United.



“I had a couple of injuries which let’s say killed the season for me personally.



“But now I’m back and I’m trying to have my rhythm.



“My team-mates are helping me and I have had quite some opportunities to play.



“I just hope to get the momentum going.”



Ekuban, who feels he will grow in confidence as long as he plays, is hopeful about breaking his goalscoring duck in the Championship soon.



“The more you play as a striker the more you feel confident doing every type of thing on the pitch”, he continued.



“That’s what I’m searching for now and hopefully I can maybe score one or two goals in the next few games and feel confident.”

