XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2018 - 12:06 GMT

Leeds United Fans Have My Back – Whites Star Thrilled With Supporters

 




Caleb Ekuban has revealed that the Leeds United players always feel like they are playing at home, owing to the support they receive from the fans during away games.

Despite Leeds’ indifferent season, the Whites faithful have been flocking to Elland Road on match days to fill up the stadium and lend their support to the team.




The situation is same even during the away games as the Leeds supporters travel in numbers to back their team in hostile territory.

And Ekuban, who joined the Yorkshire giants from Chievo Verona last summer, insisted that he really likes the Leeds fans because of the massive backing the players receive from the supporters everywhere.
 


“At Leeds United it’s always like playing at home because everywhere you go, you have massive support”, he told LUTV.

“It’s brilliant and very nice to hear and it gives you something more to go for a loose ball.

“It really helps you play better, so I really like the fans here at Leeds United.”

Ekuban, who praised the Leeds fans for supporting the team even as the Elland Road outfit presently find themselves in the middle of a poor run of form, having managed to win just one of their last 13 league outings, admitted that the players are aware that the supporters have got their backs.

When asked what he thinks about the Leeds fans coming in numbers to support even when the results have not been great, Ekuban replied: “That’s really amazing because we know our backs are covered.

“They always come and support us, they always come and try to help us to have a positive result.

“Okay, it’s a bad moment, but we will keep on fighting.”
 