XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2018 - 11:47 GMT

Manchester United Didn’t Do Ugly Things Against Sevilla, Says Former Red Devils Boss

 




Former Manchester United manager Ron Atkinson believes Sevilla’s domination of the midfield on Tuesday night led to their triumph at Old Trafford.

Sevilla pulled off a shock 2-1 win at Old Trafford to knock Manchester United out of the Champions League in the last 16 stage of the competition.




A 0-0 result in the first leg proved to be tricky as a disjointed looking Manchester United side struggled to impose themselves at home and Sevilla picked them apart with two goals within four minutes in the second half.

Atkinson admits that it would be hard to identify one Manchester United player who stood out amidst the ruins at Old Trafford and believes his former side conceded too much in midfield to Sevilla.
 


He believes the Manchester United team didn’t show enough desire to do the dirty work and allowed the away side to dominate the middle of the park for the majority of the game.  

Atkinson said on MUTV’s Matchday Review programme: “First of all, it would be hard to pick a player who played anywhere near his level.

“Sevilla completely ruled the midfield. They dominated the midfield, all the possession and picked their passes.

“Did United close them down, did they do the ugly things particularly well?

“No.”

Manchester United have not made it to the quarter-finals of the Champions League since David Moyes’ side made it to the last eight in the 2013/14 season.
 