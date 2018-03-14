Olivier Giroud Starts – Chelsea Team vs Barcelona Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Barcelona vs Chelsea

Competition: Champions League

Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)



Chelsea have officially revealed their starting eleven to take on Spanish giants Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Camp Nou this evening.



The first leg ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, putting Chelsea in a difficult position and meaning that they need to score tonight in Spain if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the last eight.











With Conte's men not sure of a top four finish in the Premier League, the Blues could need to win the Champions League to make sure they have a spot booked for next season's competition.



Chelsea have Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence Conte selects Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as the back three. Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso operate as wing-backs.



Further up the pitch, Conte selects N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas in midfield, while Eden Hazard and Willian support striker Olivier Giroud.



If Conte wants to make changes he can look to his bench, with options including Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez.



Chelsea Team vs Barcelona



Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Willian, Giroud



Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Bakayoko, Pedro, Morata

