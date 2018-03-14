XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

14/03/2018 - 18:39 GMT

Olivier Giroud Starts – Chelsea Team vs Barcelona Confirmed

 




Fixture: Barcelona vs Chelsea
Competition: Champions League
Kick-off: 19:45 (UK time)

Chelsea have officially revealed their starting eleven to take on Spanish giants Barcelona in the second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie at the Camp Nou this evening.

The first leg ended 1-1 at Stamford Bridge, putting Chelsea in a difficult position and meaning that they need to score tonight in Spain if they are to stand any chance of progressing to the last eight.




With Conte's men not sure of a top four finish in the Premier League, the Blues could need to win the Champions League to make sure they have a spot booked for next season's competition.

Chelsea have Thibaut Courtois in goal, while in defence Conte selects Cesar Azpilicueta, Andreas Christensen and Antonio Rudiger as the back three. Victor Moses and Marcos Alonso operate as wing-backs.

Further up the pitch, Conte selects N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas in midfield, while Eden Hazard and Willian support striker Olivier Giroud.

If Conte wants to make changes he can look to his bench, with options including Alvaro Morata and Pedro Rodriguez.

 


Chelsea Team vs Barcelona

Courtois, Azpilicueta, Christensen, Rudiger, Moses, Kante, Fabregas, Alonso, Hazard, Willian, Giroud

Substitutes: Caballero, Cahill, Zappacosta, Emerson, Bakayoko, Pedro, Morata
 