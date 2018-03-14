One Or Two Wins And You’re Back – Leeds United Star Won’t Give Up On Top Six Push

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban has insisted that the Whites have still not given up hope of finishing in the Championship's top six this season.



The Yorkshire giants, who drew 2-2 against Reading last weekend, presently find themselves in 13th spot in the Championship table with 50 points from 37 outings, 11 points adrift of the playoff spots.











With just nine regular rounds remaining in the Championship in the present campaign, Leeds face an uphill task to break into the top six.



But Ekuban, who urged Leeds to give their all in the remaining games, feels the Elland Road outfit could be back in the reckoning for a playoff spot finish if they manage to string a few wins together.





“Our aim is to just come out and perform to our maximum levels”, he told LUTV, when asked about Leeds’ aims for the rest of the season.

“We will try to get the momentum going and we will try to get back to winning ways and just keep on going.



“You never know what can happen – one or two wins and you’re back there again trying to get into the top six.



“So you never know, we just need to keep working hard and keep on going.”



Leeds, who appointed Paul Heckingbottom as their new head coach in February in place of Thomas Christiansen, are currently in the midst of a run of poor form, having managed to win just one of their last 13 league matches.

