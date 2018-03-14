XRegister
14/03/2018 - 15:21 GMT

Serie A Sporting Director Says Liverpool Target In Exceptional Physical Condition

 




Roma sporting director Monchi has expressed his delight at watching Liverpool target Alisson excel in a Giallorossi shirt.

The 26-year-old Brazilian goalkeeper continued to gather admirers on Tuesday night when he played a pivotal role in helping Roma edge past Shakhtar Donetsk to the Champions League quarter-finals.




Alisson has been on the radar of top clubs such as Liverpool and Real Madrid and there is talk that Monaco are preparing to slap in a bid for the goalkeeper in the summer.

Monchi is aware of the work he will have to put in to convince the Brazilian to continue at Roma but for the moment he is just happy to enjoy the services of one of the best goalkeepers in the world.
 


The Roma sporting director feels the goalkeeper’s peak fitness has also played a major role in enhancing his performance.  

Monchi told Play Futbol when asked about Alisson: “He is in exceptional physical condition and the results are fantastic.

“I don’t know whether or not he is the best goalkeeper in the world.

"I just want to say that I am happy that he is with us and Brazil.”

Roma are planning to offer him a new contract soon and are reportedly unwilling to mention any release clause in the fresh terms.
 