06 October 2016

26 August 2015

14/03/2018 - 13:13 GMT

We’re Planning To Do This To Sheffield Wednesday – Leeds United Star

 




Leeds United striker Caleb Ekuban has revealed that his side are planning to put Sheffield Wednesday under pressure from the first minute at Elland Road at the weekend.

The Whites, who drew 2-2 at Reading last Saturday to further derail their hopes of a top six finish, are currently 13th in the Championship table with 50 points from 37 matches, 11 points adrift of the playoff spots.




The Yorkshire derby against Sheffield Wednesday on Saturday will provide Leeds with an opportunity to return to winning ways.

And Ekuban, who explained that Leeds will look to put the Owls under pressure from the very first minute, believes his side possess the quality to pick up the full three points at the weekend.
 


“We are looking forward to that and we are planning to put them under pressure from the first minute”, he told LUTV, when asked about the upcoming Sheffield Wednesday game.

“We know we have the quality to take home the three points.”

Ekuban went on to add that Leeds will try to give their all against Sheffield Wednesday as that is what the Whites fans deserve for backing the players even during the tough times.

“They [the fans] deserve it, they always come here to see their team performing to the best they can”, he continued.

“And that’s what we have to give them.”

Sheffield Wednesday beat Leeds 3-0 in the corresponding fixture earlier in the campaign.
 