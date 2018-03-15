XRegister
06 October 2016

26 August 2015

15/03/2018 - 13:38 GMT

AC Milan Plot Jack Wilshere Meet In The Background Of Europa League Game

 




AC Milan will look to convince Jack Wilshere to move to the San Siro in the summer on the sidelines of their Europa League game against Arsenal.

The Rossoneri are facing an uphill task against Arsenal, who won the first leg in Italy 2-0 last week, in their Europa League last 16 tie.




However, the AC Milan hierarchy have another issue on their agenda during their London visit as they are keen to get their hands on Wilshere in the summer transfer window.

Rossoneri sporting director Massimiliano Mirabelli is expected to conduct some transfer business during his stay in England and according to Tuttosport, he will meet Wilshere and his representatives.
 


The midfielder is out of contract at the end of the season and he is yet to agree to sign a new deal on offer at Arsenal, who have offered him a lower basic wage.  

Wilshere is available on a free transfer in the summer and has also attracted interest from Italian champions Juventus and a potential move to Turin has been mooted.

AC Milan are keen to overtake Juventus in the chase for Wilshere and are planning to meet the player in order to convince him about a transfer to the San Siro.

The midfielder is also believed to be on the radar of Premier League clubs such as Everton.
 