15/03/2018 - 12:18 GMT

Alvaro Morata Has Our Total Confidence – Chelsea Star

 




Chelsea star Cesar Azpilicueta has come to the defence of under fire team-mate Alvaro Morata and insisted that he has the confidence of the squad.

Morata has not scored a goal for Chelsea since Boxing Day and has been dropped by Antonio Conte for some of their biggest games over the last few weeks.




Conte has insisted that the striker is still yet to fully recover from a back problem, but the Spaniard has looked out of touch for some time and again started against Barcelona on the bench on Wednesday night.

He came on in the second half, but could do little to make an impact up front when Chelsea were looking for a way back into the game and the striker has again been subject to scathing criticism.
 


Azpilicueta leaped to his compatriot and team-mate’s defence and insisted that there is no point in asking should any one individual the blame for the team’s collective failure.  

The Chelsea defender stressed that the squad are confident that Morata will return to form and start banging in the goals again for Chelsea soon.

He was quoted as saying by L’Equipe: “Admittedly, Alvaro Morata has not scored for a long time, but he is our team-mate and when the team loses, we all lose together.

“He has all of our support and we have total confidence in him.

“I am sure he’ll score again.”

Chelsea paid big money to sign the striker from Chelsea last summer, but it seems Morata is yet to earn the trust of Conte to start in the big games for the club.
 