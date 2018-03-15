Celtic Are Extraordinary – Odsonne Edouard Comments On Future

Odsonne Edouard has dubbed Celtic an "extraordinary club", but admits he cannot comment yet on a permanent move to the Scottish champions.
The striker is on loan for the season at Celtic from French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has trusted him with regular game time, even at the expense of Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths.
Edouard came off the bench to score the winner against Rangers on Sunday and the striker is loving life at Celtic.
But he is not yet in a position to comment on whether his switch to the Scottish champions might become a permanent arrangement.
"Frankly, I'm just playing and finishing the season, I do not think about what will happen next", Edouard told France Football when asked about his future.
"I am having a lot of fun here at Celtic.
"They are an extraordinary club, with a top coach and very big fans.
"I want to focus soley on my football to help Celtic as best I can until the end of the season", the striker added.
Celtic have an option to sign Edouard on a permanent basis from PSG at the end of the season and the striker, who has scored eight goals for the Bhoys, is ranked by Rodgers as one of the best youngsters he has worked with.