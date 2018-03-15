Celtic Are Extraordinary – Odsonne Edouard Comments On Future

Follow @insidefutbol





Odsonne Edouard has dubbed Celtic an "extraordinary club", but admits he cannot comment yet on a permanent move to the Scottish champions.



The striker is on loan for the season at Celtic from French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has trusted him with regular game time, even at the expense of Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths.











Edouard came off the bench to score the winner against Rangers on Sunday and the striker is loving life at Celtic.



But he is not yet in a position to comment on whether his switch to the Scottish champions might become a permanent arrangement.





"Frankly, I'm just playing and finishing the season, I do not think about what will happen next", Edouard told France Football when asked about his future.