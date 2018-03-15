XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/03/2018 - 16:50 GMT

Celtic Are Extraordinary – Odsonne Edouard Comments On Future

 




Odsonne Edouard has dubbed Celtic an "extraordinary club", but admits he cannot comment yet on a permanent move to the Scottish champions. 

The striker is on loan for the season at Celtic from French heavyweights Paris Saint-Germain and Bhoys boss Brendan Rodgers has trusted him with regular game time, even at the expense of Moussa Dembele and Leigh Griffiths.




Edouard came off the bench to score the winner against Rangers on Sunday and the striker is loving life at Celtic.

But he is not yet in a position to comment on whether his switch to the Scottish champions might become a permanent arrangement.
 


"Frankly, I'm just playing and finishing the season, I do not think about what will happen next", Edouard told France Football when asked about his future.

"I am having a lot of fun here at Celtic.

"They are an extraordinary club, with a top coach and very big fans.

"I want to focus soley on my football to help Celtic as best I can until the end of the season", the striker added.

Celtic have an option to sign Edouard on a permanent basis from PSG at the end of the season and the striker, who has scored eight goals for the Bhoys, is ranked by Rodgers as one of the best youngsters he has worked with.
 