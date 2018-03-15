XRegister
06 October 2016

15/03/2018 - 11:32 GMT

Chelsea Star Tells Team-Mates There’s No Time To Dwell On Barcelona Defeat

 




Marcos Alonso has insisted that Chelsea have no time to dwell on their defeat, following their elimination from the Champions League at the hands of Barcelona on Wednesday evening.

The Blues, who drew 1-1 with the Catalan giants in the Round of 16 first leg clash last month, lost 3-0 at the Camp Nou in the return fixture to bow out 4-1 on aggregate.




Chelsea’s only realistic chance of winning silverware this season this season is the FA Cup, where they will face Leicester City in a quarter-final clash on Sunday.

On the Premier League front, Chelsea are currently a place and four points adrift of the top four.
 


And Alonso underlined the importance of his side giving their all so that they can finish in a Champions League qualifying spot.

“I think it’s hard, but we have to take the positives and fight because there is no time to regret”, he said on Chelsea TV, when asked how hard it will be for Chelsea to pick themselves up for the remainder of the season.

“There are only eight games left and the FA Cup, and we have to go for it two hundred per cent.

“We have eight games left to fight for a spot and play this competition again next season.”

Chelsea’s next Premier League fixture is against Tottenham Hotspur after the international break on 1st April.
 