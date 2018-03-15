I Have Not Lived Up To Mine Or The Fans’ Expectations – Arsenal Loanee

Follow @insidefutbol





Arsenal loanee Lucas Perez has conceded that he understands the frustration of the Deportivo La Coruna fans with his performances this season.



The striker returned to Deportivo last summer on a season-long loan deal after enduring a frustrating one-season stay at Arsenal where he played very little football.











The Spaniard was in fine form for Deportivo before joining Arsenal in 2016, but since last summer, he has not been the same player and has struggled to justify the hype surrounding his return to the club.



Scoring just four goals in 25 league appearances this season, Perez has been struggling for form in Spain and he conceded that he has failed to live up to the expectations of the Deportivo fans.





He admits that it was natural for them to expect that he will hit the ground running and the striker stressed that even he is aware of his shortcomings this season.

Perez told Spanish sports daily AS: “It’s normal for people to have hope. They saw a Coruna boy coming back home and it created an illusion.



“Things have not turned out the way everyone expected and they have been disappointed, it’s normal.



“I will be the first one to say that I have been disappointed with myself as things have not worked out for me.”



Perez is scheduled to return to Arsenal at the end of the season, but it is highly unlikely he has a future at the Emirates.

