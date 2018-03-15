Inter To Only Consider Sensational Offer For Man Utd And Man City Target

Follow @insidefutbol





Inter Milan will only be forced into considering selling Manchester United and Manchester City target Milan Skriniar in the summer by a sensational offer.



The Nerazzurri signed the young Slovakian defender last summer from Sampdoria, but many already consider him the best centre-back in Italy at the moment.











His consistent performances at the heart of Inter’s defence have led to rumours over his future at the club, with a number of big wigs of European football believed to be chasing him.



Manchester United and Manchester City are said to be keeping tabs on Skriniar and even Barcelona are considering taking him to the Nou Camp in the summer.





Inter are in no mood to lose their most influential defender at the end of the season and according to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club will only consider selling him if they receive an offer that they can’t afford to refuse.

The Nerazzurri hierarchy are aware of the importance of keeping Skriniar and are prepared to fight back attempts to snare him away from the San Siro in the summer.



There has also been talk of Inter offering him a new and improved contract at the end of the season in line with his performances.



There are suggestions that Skriniar could leave if Inter fail to qualify for the Champions League but the defender recently dismissed those claims.

