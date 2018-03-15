I’ve Got Players – Mauricio Pochettino Confident of Covering Harry Kane Absence

Follow @insidefutbol





Tottenham Hotspur boss Mauricio Pochettino has insisted that he has a number of players to fill the void left by Harry Kane, who is out with injury.



The England striker damaged his ankle ligament in the match against Bournemouth on Sunday and is expected to be out until April.











The loss is a huge blow for the Lilywhites, for whom Kane has scored 35 goals in 39 games, setting up four more for his team-mates.



The Argentine manager though feels that he has a number of players in the form of Dele Alli, Erik Lamela, Lucas Moura, Heung-Min Son and Fernando Llorente to fill in the role in the absence of Kane.





"I think we have different players that can play in that position", the manager said at a press conference.

"Dele Alli, Lamela, Son, Llorente, Lucas Moura.



"For me most important is how you are going to use the space in every single game, trying to defeat the different tactics that the opponent is going to use."



The job for Pochettino now will be to choose the best combination in every single game while Kane sits out.



"But I think we have quality enough and different alternatives we can use.



"Now I need to be right, picking what is going to be the best for every single game when Harry is out."



In spite of being knocked out of the Champions League, Tottenham still have the league and the FA Cup to play for and Pochettino will hope to do his best to get the desired results in those games.