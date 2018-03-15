Knew Brendan Rodgers Developed Luis Suarez At Liverpool – Celtic Star On Big Pull Factor

Follow @insidefutbol





Odsonne Edouard admits that the chance to work with Brendan Rodgers attracted him to Celtic, with the striker being very much aware that the Northern Irishman developed Luis Suarez at Liverpool.



Celtic won the race for Edouard's signature last summer and snapped him up from Paris Saint-Germain on loan until the end of the season and with an option to make the move permanent.











Edouard admits that after another loan spell of limited playing time at Toulouse, he was looking to play week in, week out, while Rodgers jumping in for his signature caught his attention.



The Frenchman says he was well aware that Rodgers had managed Suarez at Liverpool and feels his game is progressing under the Northern Irishman at Parkhead.





He told France Football: "After Toulouse, I made the choice to go for maximum playing time.