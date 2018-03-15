Knew Brendan Rodgers Developed Luis Suarez At Liverpool – Celtic Star On Big Pull Factor

Odsonne Edouard admits that the chance to work with Brendan Rodgers attracted him to Celtic, with the striker being very much aware that the Northern Irishman developed Luis Suarez at Liverpool.
Celtic won the race for Edouard's signature last summer and snapped him up from Paris Saint-Germain on loan until the end of the season and with an option to make the move permanent.
Edouard admits that after another loan spell of limited playing time at Toulouse, he was looking to play week in, week out, while Rodgers jumping in for his signature caught his attention.
The Frenchman says he was well aware that Rodgers had managed Suarez at Liverpool and feels his game is progressing under the Northern Irishman at Parkhead.
He told France Football: "After Toulouse, I made the choice to go for maximum playing time.
"When I knew that Brendan Rodgers wanted me, there was no doubt in my mind.
"I already knew him, I knew that he had coached Luis Suarez at Liverpool.
"There is a feeling of pleasure because I play for a team that have more of the ball than their opponents in general.
"With Rodgers, I feel that I am progressing at all levels and especially on the physical level.
"I have scored eight goals in 23 appearances.
"I know it's a good ratio, but I must continue in that direction", Edouard added.
With Rodgers having dubbed Edouard one of the best young players he has ever worked with, Celtic have been tipped to make a move to keep the 20-year-old on a permanent basis.
And with Rodgers having helped Suarez to score 30 goals in 2012/13 and 31 goals in 2013/14 for Liverpool, Edouard seems keen to continue to reap the benefits of the Northern Irishman's coaching style.