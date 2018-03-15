My Best Times Were At Rangers, Former Gers Defender Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Former Rangers defender Craig Moore has explained that the most successful years of his playing career were spent at Ibrox, ahead of the Gers legends match next weekend.



Moore, who had two spells with the Scottish giants, joined Rangers’ youth set-up in 1993, with the Australian making his first team debut for the club the following year.











The ex-centre-back helped Rangers to win three league titles, one Scottish Cup and one Scottish League Cup before leaving for Crystal Palace in the summer of 1998.



However, Moore returned to Rangers in 1999 and was instrumental in helping the Gers lift two more league titles, three Scottish Cups and two Scottish League Cups.





And the 42-year-old, who will be playing in the Rangers legends match at Ibrox on 24th March, insisted that his two spells at the club are very special to him due to the success he managed with the Light Blues.

“In terms of success, my best times were at Rangers”, Moore said on Rangers’ official podcast.



“Therefore, it obviously holds very, very special memories, good times and some real good people with whom I’m still in touch.



“I think as a footballer, you want to be involved with successful teams.



“I didn’t manage that at every club I was at, but obviously I tasted a lot of success at Rangers.”



Moore left Rangers for the second time in 2005 in order to join German outfit Borussia Monchengladbach.

