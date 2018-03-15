XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/03/2018 - 18:54 GMT

Nacho Monreal Starts – Arsenal Team vs AC Milan Confirmed

 




Fixture: Arsenal vs AC Milan
Competition: Europa League
Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)

Arsenal have named their starting side and substitutes to play host to AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie this evening.

Arsene Wenger's men scored a 2-0 win in the first leg at the San Siro and will be looking to seal the deal tonight to keep alive their hopes of winning the tournament.




Arsenal have fallen well off the top four pace in the Premier League, but know winning the Europa League would mean a Champions League spot.

Wenger has to make do without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is ineligible.

The French tactician picks David Ospina in goal, while in defence he selects Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal. Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey will look to control midfield, while Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all play off Danny Welbeck.

If Wenger needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny.

 


Arsenal Team vs AC Milan

Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck

Substitutes: Cech, Chambers, Kolasinac, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Nketiah
 