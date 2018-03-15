Nacho Monreal Starts – Arsenal Team vs AC Milan Confirmed

Follow @insidefutbol





Fixture: Arsenal vs AC Milan

Competition: Europa League

Kick-off: 20:05 (UK time)



Arsenal have named their starting side and substitutes to play host to AC Milan in the second leg of their Europa League Round of 16 tie this evening.



Arsene Wenger's men scored a 2-0 win in the first leg at the San Siro and will be looking to seal the deal tonight to keep alive their hopes of winning the tournament.











Arsenal have fallen well off the top four pace in the Premier League, but know winning the Europa League would mean a Champions League spot.



Wenger has to make do without striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, who is ineligible.



The French tactician picks David Ospina in goal, while in defence he selects Hector Bellerin, Shkodran Mustafi, Laurent Koscielny and Nacho Monreal. Granit Xhaka and Aaron Ramsey will look to control midfield, while Jack Wilshere, Mesut Ozil and Henrikh Mkhitaryan all play off Danny Welbeck.



If Wenger needs to make changes then he can look to his bench, where options include Alex Iwobi and Mohamed Elneny.



Arsenal Team vs AC Milan



Ospina, Bellerin, Mustafi, Koscielny, Monreal, Xhaka, Ramsey, Wilshere, Ozil, Mkhitaryan, Welbeck



Substitutes: Cech, Chambers, Kolasinac, Elneny, Maitland-Niles, Iwobi, Nketiah

