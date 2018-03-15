XRegister
* Fields need to be completed
Account Details
Username * :
Password * :
Confirm Password * :
Email Address * :
Confirm Email Address * :
   
Please type the letters &
numbers in the box below
Personal Details
First Name * :
Last Name * :
Country * :
Date of Birth * : Select date
Favourite Team :
 
I have read and accept the Terms & Conditions.
I have read and accept the Privacy Policy.
Send me occasional Inside Futbol updates.
  |   Forgot Password?
XPlease log in...
Username :
Password :
 
...or sign in with your Facebook account
Connect with Facebook
Register   |   Forgot Password?
XEnter your email...
Email address:
 
Register
X
Inside FutbolInside Futbol

06 October 2016

On Mobile!
Inside Futbol is fully optimised for mobile devices. Point your phone's browser towards www.insidefutbol.com!



26 August 2015

Twitter!

Inside Futbol is on Twitter. Follow us to make sure you never miss a thing!

 

15/03/2018 - 12:22 GMT

Pep Guardiola Spotted Alexis Sanchez’s Decline Says Former Premier League Midfielder

 




Former Liverpool midfielder David Thompson believes Pep Guardiola stopped short of signing Alexis Sanchez for Manchester City because he spotted the winger’s decline.

Manchester United beat off competition from their cross town rivals to sign Sanchez from Arsenal in the winter window, with Henrikh Mkhitaryan moving to the Emirates as part of a straight swap.




The Chilean is yet to live up to his billing at Old Trafford and has struggled to put his stamp on Manchester United’s performances this season, leading to question marks over whether the Red Devils should have signed him in the first place.

Thompson believes Sanchez has not been in his element for some time now and has not resembled the player he was a few years ago.
 


And the former Red feels Guardiola spotted the Chilean’s decline, which could have stopped him from going all out for him in January.  

Thompson took to Twitter and wrote: “I personally think Sanchez’s form has been off for nearly 18 months

“Has he lost hunger and desire? I don’t know but you very rarely see him as feisty as when he first came or when he was at Barca!

“I think Pep saw that.”

Jose Mourinho has attributed Sanchez’s struggles to him joining Manchester United in the middle of the campaign and is confident that he will be at his best again next season.
 