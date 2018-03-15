Players Know Owner Has Right To Criticise – Leeds United Boss Paul Heckingbottom

Follow @insidefutbol





Leeds United head coach Paul Heckingbottom has insisted that the players have no issue with having been criticised by chairman Andrea Radrizzani.



Prior to the season the Leeds owner set a top six finish as the minimum target for the Whites and the club reiterated in the new year their belief the current group were fully capable of reaching the playoffs.











But Leeds' form has continued on a downward spiral and now, sitting in 13th spot in the Championship, look to be facing an uphill battle to push towards the playoff places.



And Radrizzani has not been shy to aim criticism in the players' direction.





But Heckingbottom insists that the players' focus will not be affected and feels Radrizzani is fully entitled to air his views in public.