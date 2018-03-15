We Deserved More – Chelsea Star After Champions League Elimination

Follow @insidefutbol





Chelsea full-back Marcos Alonso believes his side deserved more from their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Barcelona.



The Blues, who held Barcelona to a 1-1 draw in the first leg last month, were beaten 3-0 at the Camp Nou on Wednesday evening as the Premier League champions crashed out of the continental competition.











At Stamford Bridge, Chelsea struck the post twice and Barcelona’s goal was the result of a misplaced pass; Antonio Conte’s team hit the woodwork two more times in the return leg, in addition to coming close to scoring several times.



And Alonso insisted that although Barcelona deservedly progressed to the quarter-finals of the Champions League, his side’s performance in the Round of 16 tie deserved more.





“I think so”, Alonso told Chelsea TV, when asked if his side’s performance deserved more.

“Not only today, but in the first leg as well.



“I think we deserved more, but against this team you can’t concede and then miss chances.



“We knew we had to take advantages of our chances, credit to them they scored three.



“But we had so many chances and we didn’t put the ball in.



“It’s fair that they go through, but we showed that we are a good team.”



Chelsea, who currently find themselves four points adrift of the top four in the Premier League, will next play Leicester City in an FA Cup quarter-final clash on Sunday.

