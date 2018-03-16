Always Knew I Could Score More, Rangers Star Admits

Follow @insidefutbol





Rangers midfielder Josh Windass has insisted that he always knew that he had the ability to regularly get on the scoresheet for his team.



The 24-year-old has played a major role in Rangers’ turnaround this season and has been named the Scottish Premiership’s Player of the Month for February.











A forward thinking midfielder, the criticism Windass has encountered about his game in recent years is that he doesn’t score enough goals, but he has rectified that this season.



He has 17 to his name this term in all competitions, including 12 in 28 league appearances and was even on the scoresheet against Celtic last weekend in Rangers’ 3-2 defeat at Ibrox.





Windass admits that he always knew that he has it in him to score more goals for Rangers and stressed that he is keen to continue building on his performances this season.

The midfielder said in a press conference: “I always believed I could have scored goals and I'm glad to have done so this season.



“I'm enjoying playing football for this football club.



“It was the best feeling of my life for the short period after scoring that goal [against Celtic] and I want to build on this to continue to score goals in big moments.”



Rangers will look to get back to winning ways when they host Kilmarnock at Ibrox on Saturday.

